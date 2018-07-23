Four people treated following Peak Crossing crash
PARAMEDICS treated four people for injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Ipswich-Boonah Rd on Sunday night.
Emergency services were called to Peak Crossing just after 4pm following reports two cars had crashed.
Two people were taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.
