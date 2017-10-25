31°
Four people seriously injured in head-on crash

Emma Clarke
by

FOUR people have been seriously injured in a head-on crash at Munbilla, near Boonah, over night.

Police say two cars were driving in opposite directions on Munbilla Rd at Kents Lagoon at 8pm when they crashed.

The passengers of the two vehicles, a 27-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman, were seriously injured and were airlifted from the scene by helicopter and transported to hospital.

The two drivers, a 22-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, were also seriously injured and transported to Ipswich Hospital.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 with information.

Ipswich Queensland Times
