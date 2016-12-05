Four people killed in region over horror weekend

A NIGHT out turned to tragedy for a family who have lost a husband and father, run over and killed in his own driveway in one of four fatalities over the weekend.

Well-known Toowoomba businessman Scott Stallman, 44, was killed after being run over in his own driveway, two Taiwanese nationals were killed in a two-car crash at St George and a man was also killed in a car and truck crash at Nanango.

Mr Stallman had been laying in the driveway of his home on Flagstone Creek Rd at Middle Ridge after returning from a night out in Toowoomba on Friday.

Toowoomba man Scott Stallman, 44, with wife Monique, was run over and killed in his driveway by an Uber driver about midnight on Friday. Contributed

His wife Monique had also been out and returned to the home later that night using Uber.

The 38-year-old male driver pulled into the driveway after midnight, unable to see Mr Stallman who was laying in a steep drop off between the road and driveway.

Mr Stallman's sister-in-law Louise Hallo said it was most likely he was in the driveway because he had slipped and knocked himself unconscious.

"Our heart breaks for everyone involved including the driver," Ms Hallo said.

"Please respect the privacy of our family and the pain everyone is feeling. It was just a tragic accident."

Mr Stallman was trapped under the vehicle and when emergency services arrived about 12.33am they tried to free him but he was unable to be revived.

Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit Senior Constable Jon Reid said the incident was still being investigated and that no charges had been laid at this stage.

"It would have been very difficult to see the deceased laying on the driveway," Snr Const Reid said.

"But investigations are ongoing in relation to the visibility at the time."

A car and truck incident on the D'Aguiler Hwy at Nanango claimed the life of a man yesterday. callum dick

Tributes are flowing on social media for Mr Stallman, who is being remembered as a "champion of a man" and "nice bloke".

"Feel honouring to have spent time with this champion of a man. Rest in peace Scott Stallman... you leave a huge hole in the lives of those privileged enough to have know you mate," Paul Farmer posted.

In a separate incident two women were killed in a crash on Buckinbah Rd, St George, about 5.15pm Friday.

Initial investigations indicate a car carrying three people was travelling west when it collided with a four-wheel drive travelling east.

The 25 and 27-year-old women who were passengers in the vehicle, died at the scene. The male driver of the car and male driver of the four-wheel drive were not physically injured.

In a third incident, a man was killed at Nanango about 12.45pm yesterday in a crash involving a car and truck on the D'Aguilar Hwy.

With four deaths within hours on our roads, Snr Const Reid urged drivers to take extra care and caution.

"We don't want any more families to go through this over the festive season," he said.

"Paying that little bit of extra attention is important, because we let our guard down at this time when we are thinking about other things.

"These incidents can occur at the drop of a hat."