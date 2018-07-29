Four people injured in separate weekend crashes

A PERSON has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into barricade on the Ipswich Mwy early today.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash at Goodna just after 3am.

One person was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

It was the second time paramedics were called to a traffic crash in Ipswich this weekend, after two cars hit a pole in Ipswich late on Friday night.

The crash happened just after 11pm.

One person had serious injuries and was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital while two others had minor injuries.

They were both taken to Ipswich Hospital.