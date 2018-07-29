Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Four people injured in separate weekend crashes

Emma Clarke
by
29th Jul 2018 7:35 AM

A PERSON has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into barricade on the Ipswich Mwy early today.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash at Goodna just after 3am. 

One person was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition. 

It was the second time paramedics were called to a traffic crash in Ipswich this weekend, after two cars hit a pole in Ipswich late on Friday night. 

The crash happened just after 11pm. 

One person had serious injuries and was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital while two others had minor injuries.

They were both taken to Ipswich Hospital. 

 

 

 

Related Items

goodna ipswich ipswich may qas traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Super Force: Ipswich set for best state league finish

    premium_icon Super Force: Ipswich set for best state league finish

    Basketball After a high intensity weekend displaying commitment and overcoming self doubt, Ipswich is on the verge of having two teams in the state league playoffs.

    • 29th Jul 2018 3:30 PM
    City to become Brisbane’s rubbish dump

    premium_icon City to become Brisbane’s rubbish dump

    Politics The state’s capital should take responsibility for its own “crap”

    Police investigating after two teenagers stabbed in Ipswich

    Police investigating after two teenagers stabbed in Ipswich

    Crime Police have taken two men, a boy and a woman into custody

    Local Partners