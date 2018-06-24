Menu
Six people and a cow injured in one hour on the Ipswich Mwy

Emma Clarke
by
24th Jun 2018 6:29 PM

UPDATE 7PM: TRAFFIC is still congested inbound towards Ipswich following two separate traffic crashes this afternoon. 

Six people were treated following two cashes; a single-vehicle crash at Goodna at 5.30pm and a  two-car crash at Redbank about an hour later. 

INITIAL: FOUR people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Ipswich Mwy at Goodna and another two following a crash at Redbank this afternoon.

Witnesses say a cow was inside a trailer that rolled in the later crash at Redbank. 

Emergency services were called to single-vehicle traffic crash on the off-ramp at Goodan at 5.30pm.

Four patients have been taken to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital, Mater Hospital, Princess Alexandra Hospital and Ipswich Hospital, all in stable conditions and with varying injuries.

Less than an hour later, two people were treated following a two-vehicle incident on the Ipswich Mwy at Redbank.

Witnesses reported seeing a cow standing inside a trailer that had rolled onto its side. 

 Two patients were assessed with minor abrasions.

QAS transported one patient in her 20's to Ipswich Hospital.

               

