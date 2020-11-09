Four people charged after alleged late night brawl

THREE men and a teenage boy have been charged after two groups of people allegedly brawled late at night in a suburban street over the weekend.

Detective Acting Inspector Heath McQueen said the four males will front court charged with affray after the incident in Thornton St, Raceview about 12.30am on Sunday.

It’s not clear how many people took part and Det Act Insp McQueen said people involved were not co-operating with police.

One man was treated for cuts to his hand and others suffered minor injuries.

“Two groups have come together and engaged in a fight,” Det Act Insp McQueen said.

“One male suffered lacerations to his hand. Several others suffered injuries as well.

“Subsequent investigations have resulted in four males being charged with affray.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Witnesses reported on Facebook that they heard screaming and glass smashing late on Saturday night at a house party on Thornton St before emergency services arrived.

Neighbours reported hearing one of the gatecrashers involved in the melee shout “stab him, kill him,” repeatedly as a group of young people arrived.

The Courier Mail reported the woman who lives at house said she was hosting a party for her 17-year-old granddaughter.

She said the fight broke out between the two groups over an accusation someone was sleeping with their little sister.

“Some random people came off the street and started yelling ‘you were with my little sister,’ or ‘you slept with my little sister,’ or something. But these guys were like, ‘I don’t even know who you are,” Sue said.

“Somebody up against the fence was getting stabbed … People were throwing bricks and pulling the palings off the fence.

“A couple of girls got hit in the head by flying bottles … It just went absolutely crazy.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

