Four new COVID cases confirmed in academy cluster

THERE are four new cases of COVID-19 in Queensland with all of them close contacts of previously confirmed cases from the Queensland Corrective Services Academy.

It takes the total number of active cases across the state to 24, with most of them in the south east corner.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said the four new cases are all linked to the Wacol academy.

Three of the four are a result of household transmission.

“The largest number (are) in Metro South and West Moreton,” he said.

“18 of those remain in our hospitals … mostly in the south east.”

Mr Mile said it “remains a mystery” what the link is between the clusters in Logan, the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre and the training facility.

The new cases confirmed on Saturday include a Greenbank man who was a trainee at the academy.

The others are a woman in her 30s from Forest Lake who is the wife of another trainee who already tested positive, a woman in her 30s from Pimpama who is married to a trainee who already tested positive and a Forest Lake woman in her 60s who is married to another confirmed case.

Mr Miles said it was an “incredibly dangerous time” as new cases continue to pop up and urged everyone not to switch off and continue to follow steps to stay safe.

More than 18,000 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

“This weekend, there is COVID in our community,” he said.

“We know there is.

“There are many days over the previous fortnight where we know people have been in the community while infectious.

“This makes this an incredibly dangerous time.”

Restrictions already in place in Ipswich, the Lockyer Valley and Scenic Rim council areas to limit the number of people allowed in homes and at gatherings to 10 has been extended to the Darling Downs.

QCS commissioner Peter Martin said five positive cases are now directly linked to the QCS academy, including one trainer, two recruits and two officers from the Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre who were there for training.

Prisons in the south east are part of 14 across Queensland which remain in lockdown.

