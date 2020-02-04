Four murder cases in Ipswich court

David Thornton's property in Goodna searched by police and SES following the discovery of his body burried in a freezer in the back yard. Picture: Cordell Richardson

David Thornton's property in Goodna searched by police and SES following the discovery of his body burried in a freezer in the back yard. Picture: Cordell Richardson

FOUR cases of alleged murder received brief mentions in an Ipswich court during a call-over of serious charges being prosecuted by the Crown.

The matters of six people charged with the four unrelated murders were mentioned before Ipswich Magistrates Court in what is effectively a legal update on how the various cases are progressing.

None of the accused in each case were required to appear. All matters were adjourned and will eventually find their way to the Supreme Court.

The cases mentioned were those of Kye Enright, 21, from Bethania, charged with the stabbing murder of 53-year-old Oakey man Paul Rock, who died in the carpark of the Porters Plainland Hotel on July 1, 2019.

The charge of murder against his co-accused, Beau Andrew John Smith, 26, from Park Ridge, was also mentioned. Enright and Smith both face a charge of committing robbery with violence/while armed/in company.

A charge of murder against Graham Shawn Cleary was mentioned. Cleary, 46, from Moores Pocket, is charged with the murder of 29-year-old Adam Davies in an incident at a Bergin Street unit complex in Booval on January 5, 2019. Mr Davies died later that day in Princess Alexandra Hospital. His matter will be mentioned again on February 12.

The case of Bobby Andrew Weaver, 25, charged with the murder of David Thornton, 58, in April 2019 also received a brief mention. Weaver was charged after Mr Thornton’s remains were found in a freezer buried in the yard of his Goodna home. He also faces a charge of misconduct with a corpse by interfering. It was adjourned to February 19.

David Murphy was killed on his 49th birthday in Springfield Lakes on October 19 last year. The ex-partner of his daughter Kynan Ignacio Vital, 19, and his friend Ethan Maurice McPherson, 19, are both charged with his murder. Their cases were mentioned and adjourned.