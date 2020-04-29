Four moreish recipes to spice up the humble spud

If you haven’t yet tried potatoes with chilli cream, garlic bread potato bake or golden syrup and bacon roast recipes, you’ve been doing isolation wrong.

They're cheap, easy to work with, and kids love them.

You can turn them into French fries and creamy mash, roast tater tots and creamy potato bake, as well as gnocchi and of course, hash browns.

Here are some of our favourite recipes to spice up the humble spud.

GOLDEN SYRUP AND BACON ROAST POTATOES

Prep: 10MINS, Cook 1HR 10MINS, Servings: 6, Difficulty: Super easy

Admit it, you’re drooling over this golden syrup and bacon roast potatoes recipe.

INGREDIENTS

1kg medium potatoes, peeled, halved

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

4 streaky bacon rashers, finely chopped

60ml (1/4 cup) maple syrup

Fresh rosemary sprigs, to serve (optional)

METHOD

Step 1

Preheat oven to 200C/180C fan forced. Place the potato in a large saucepan and cover with water. Cover and bring to the boil then uncover and cook for 5 minutes or until partially cooked. (Potato should be barely tender when pierced with a skewer.)

Step 2

Drain potato and return to the pan. Add the oil. Cover and shake the saucepan to roughen potato. Arrange in a single layer, without touching, on a large baking tray. Bake, turning halfway, for 1 hour or until crisp and golden.

Step 3

Meanwhile, cook the bacon in a large frying pan over medium-high heat for 5 minutes or until the fat is rendered and bacon is crisp. Add the maple syrup and stir to combine. Add to the roast potatoes and toss to coat. Season with sea salt flakes and sprinkle with rosemary leaves, if using. Serve immediately.

CAJUN ROASTED SMASH POTATOES

Prep: 10MINS, Cook: 45MINS, Servings: 6, Difficulty: Easy

Just the smell of the house will be worth the (minimum) effort with these cajun roasted smash potatoes.

INGREDIENTS

2kg white washed potatoes

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 long red chilli, thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1/4 cup sour cream

1/2 cup fresh coriander leaves

CAJUN SPICE MIX

2 teaspoons garlic salt

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

METHOD

Step 1

Preheat oven to 200C/180C fan-forced. Grease a large baking tray. Place potatoes on a large microwave-safe plate lined with paper towel. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon water over. Cover potatoes with another piece of paper towel. Microwave on HIGH (100%) for 6 to 8 minutes or until just tender.

Step 2

Meanwhile, make Cajun Spice Mix. Combine garlic salt, paprika, thyme, oregano and cayenne pepper in a bowl.

Step 3

Arrange potatoes on prepared tray. Using a potato masher, gently crush each potato slightly. Drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with spice mix. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes.

Step 4

Sprinkle potato with chilli and garlic. Roast for a further 10 minutes or until potato is golden and tender. Transfer to a serving dish. Season with salt. Dollop with sour cream and sprinkle with coriander. Serve.

EXPLODING POTATOES

Prep: 2HR 30MINS, Cook: 15MINS, Servings: 4, Difficulty: Easy

Each bite is a treat with these tasty exploding potatoes.

INGREDIENTS

650g sebago (brushed) potatoes, unpeeled

50g (1/2 cup) pre-grated pizza cheese, plus extra, to sprinkle

1 teaspoon salt

75g (1 1/2 cups) panko breadcrumbs

2 eggs

220g tub bocconcini, drained

Peanut oil, to deep-fry

Green shallots, thinly sliced, to serve

Sour cream, to serve

Chilli sauce, to serve

METHOD

Step 1

Place the potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil and cook for 25 minutes or until very tender. Drain then set aside until cool. Peel potatoes and transfer to a large bowl. Use a potato masher or ricer to mash until smooth. Cover and place in the fridge for 2 hours or until chilled.

Step 2

Add the cheese, salt, 25g (1/2 cup) breadcrumbs and 1 egg to the potato mixture. Stir until well combined. Line a large baking tray with baking paper.

Step 3

Use a fork to whisk the remaining egg in a separate shallow bowl. Place the remaining breadcrumbs on a plate. Roll 2 tablespoonfuls of potato mixture into a ball. Push a bocconcini into the centre of the ball and roll again to enclose. Dip potato ball in egg then roll in the breadcrumbs, pressing gently to coat. Transfer to the prepared tray. Repeat process with remaining potato mixture and bocconcini.

Step 4

Preheat oven to 200/180 fan forced. Pour enough oil into a large saucepan or wok to a depth of 7cm. Heat over high heat. Cook potato balls, in batches, for 3 minutes or until golden. Use a slotted spoon to return potato balls to the tray. Sprinkle with extra cheese and bake for 5 minutes or until cheese is golden.

Step 5

Serve exploding potatoes sprinkled with shallot, with sour cream and chilli sauce on the side.

GARLIC BREAD POTATO BAKE

Prep: 20MINS, Cook 1HR 30MINS, Servings: 8, Difficulty: Easy

This garlic bread potato bake is the ultimate in comfort food.

INGREDIENTS

1.8kg desiree potatoes

1 brown onion, halved, thinly sliced

375ml (1 1/2 cups) pouring cream

300g piece of day-old sourdough bread (see note)

125g butter

4 garlic cloves, crushed

1 teaspoon all purpose seasoning

1/4 cup chopped fresh continental parsley leaves, plus extra, to sprinkle

40g (1/2 cup) grated cheddar

METHOD

Step 1

Preheat oven to 180C/160C fan forced. Lightly grease a shallow 2.5L (10 cup) ovenproof dish.

Step 2

Thinly slice the potatoes crossways into 5mm slices. Layer the potatoes and onions into the prepared dish, seasoning well with salt and pepper between layers. Pour over the cream. Cover tightly with foil and cook for 1 hour or until potatoes are nearly tender.

Step 3

Meanwhile, use a serrated knife to cut the bread into 2cm pieces. Transfer bread pieces to a large bowl. Heat the butter and garlic in a small saucepan over medium heat until the butter is foamy. Add to the bread along with the all purpose seasoning and parsley. Toss until evenly combined.

Step 4

Remove the potato bake from the oven and discard the foil. Scatter over the bread mixture and bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven, sprinkle with cheese and bake for a further 15 minutes or until the bread and cheese are golden. Set aside for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with extra parsley to serve.

Originally published as Four moreish recipes to spice up the humble spud