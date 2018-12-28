Four months after the sack, what are councillors doing now?

SMILES: Councillors on the day of their last meeting before the dismissal. Since the sacking they have split and walked down separate paths.

FOUR months have passed since the State Government finalised its unprecedented move to dismiss Ipswich City Council.

Eleven councillors, including the state's longest serving, were sacked from office.

Whether their political careers were ended or simply halted remains to be seen.

Some have struggled since the dismissal, others have relished retirement and one is now working to protect employees from a similar fate.

Here's what Ipswich's 11 former councillors have been up to since August 22.

DAVID MORRISON

DAVID Morrison has continued to work in his Springfield area since the council was dissolved this year.

Mr Morrison was chairman of the committee organising the revered Carols at Robelle Domain.

He has spent his time with family and friends while continuing to be a voice in the community.

Mr Morrison was named Springfield's fourth most influential character in the News Power List, published earlier this month.

The man who represented division one for 18 years has not decided whether to stand for re-election in 2020.

PAUL TULLY

QUEENSLAND'S longest-serving councillor, Paul Tully was the man controlling the cogs within Ipswich City Council.

He was deputy mayor for about one year before filling in as acting mayor after the resignation of Paul Pisasale.

Since the dismissal on August 22, Mr Tully has spent time pottering around his home.

The former face of the council has kept a low profile since his 39-year council career prematurely ended.

Mr Tully has tended to the mammoth beehive he and David Morrison removed from a Springfield park in April.

The former deputy mayor was the ambassador of this year's Goodna Jacaranda Festival.

Last month, Mr Tully was elected president of Goodna Rugby League.

Councillor of the City of Ipswich, Paul Tully addressing media at a press conference with regard to taking the state government to court. Cordell Richardson

KERRY SILVER

KERRY Silver has swapped the council car for a claw hammer as she wades into the world of renovation.

Ms Silver spent the first few months after the dismissal renovating her Riverview home.

It is now on the market for $299,000.

KYLIE STONEMAN

LIFE has been tough for Kylie Stoneman since the sacking.

In the days leading up to Christmas, Ms Stoneman revealed it would be a time of sadness for her, due to financial difficulties.

She has picked up a few hours working at 60 and Better Program and has started new art business Waste Knot-What Knot.

Ms Stoneman turns her waste into treasures by upcycling and recycling.

Visit her website at wasteknotwhatknot.com.

WAYNE WENDT

LITTLE has come from the former acting mayor since the dismissal on August 22.

Wayne Wendt was the face of the fight of councillors' lives.

He ascended to the deputy mayor role after the election of Andrew Antoniolli as mayor in August 2017.

Since the dismissal, Mr Wendt has kept a low profile and is not understood to be working.

CHERYL BROMAGE

AFTER being dismissed with her colleagues in August, former councillor Cheryl Bromage now works at a firm specialising in unfair dismissal claims and workplace protections.

Ms Bromage works in a small team at Employee and Executive Protect, based at Woolloongabba.

She is an assistant industrial relations officer at the firm.

According to the company's website, it provides "employees and executives with support, guidance, advice, protection and representation in the workplace".

In July, it was reported Ms Bromage was canvassing support ahead of a tilt at state politics. The then-councillor dismissed reports she would challenge Labor Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden during preselection.

The Ipswich City Council. Wayne Wendt and councillors. Hayden Johnson

DAVID MARTIN

THE new kid on the block was sacked by the State Government less than one year into his council career.

Mr Martin, who replaced Mr Antoniolli in division seven after his successful mayoral campaign, has spent time at home since the dismissal.

He has continued community work and undertaken small renovations. It is understood Mr Martin will return to teach at juvenile detention next year; a position he held prior to being elected in 2017.

CHARLIE PISASALE

THE long-serving councillor for division eight is enjoying some quiet retirement time after the dismissal.

Mr Pisasale has kept a low profile since August, but occasionally continues to attend Ipswich community events.

SHEILA IRELAND

SHEILA Ireland has largely kept to herself after her 18-year council career came to an end in August.

Mrs Ireland spent time travelling Europe in the weeks after the dismissal and has since purchased a new Toyota Land Cruiser to go travelling.

DAVID PAHLKE

DAVID Pahlke has been the most vocal of the former councillors and has refused to rest after the State Government sacking.

Mr Pahlke still walks the streets of Rosewood and continues to fire off emails to the city's leaders and journalists. He is in the process of wading through about 17 years of personal files and memories throughout his council career.

Mr Pahlke also travelled north in November on a holiday with his son. The outspoken former councillor has been on a cruising holiday and purchased a caravan.

ANDREW ANTONIOLLI

FORMER mayor Andrew Antoniolli is looking for work as a real estate agent in Ipswich.

Mr Antoniolli secured his real estate licence on December 11 and is speaking with potential employers in the hope to start work in the new year. In September, prosecutors dropped the seven fraud charges against Mr Antoniolli and replaced them with 14 new ones.

A new trial is unlikely to occur before April. Mr Antoniolli denies wrongdoing.