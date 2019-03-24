'Four minutes of madness' costly for Ipswich team

FOOTBALL: "It was just four minutes of madness''.

That's how Ipswich Knights coach Andy Ogden described his team's latest Queensland Premier League 4-1 loss to Capalaba, their second from four games this season.

While the Knights were still well in the game approaching halftime, it was some opportunistic goals from the home side that set up their win.

Ogden said the Knights were still searching for consistency having a win, draw and the two losses in all their away games so far.

However, he rated Capalaba highly, giving his team plenty to think about moving forward.

"They are by far the best team we've played so far,'' Ogden said.

"Every player they've got is top quality. They have recruited to be a real threat this year.''

The Knights trailed 4-0 before Japanese recruit Yuta Kashara scored a consolation goal.

Ogden said his team took a while to settle into the match played at a high tempo.

But before Capalaba's first goal that eventuated from non-threatening play, the Knights were in the game.

"That was disappointing because they didn't really break us down as far as creating chances,'' Ogden said.

After starting the second half well, the Knights again conceded some unusual "speculator'' goals, including one where the Capalaba goalkeeper punted the ball deep that the home side seized on.

The Knights under-18 side remained unbeaten from four games after a 5-0 win over Capalaba.

The Knights' next opponent is Souths United away on Saturday night.

QPL: Capalaba 4 def Ipswich Knights 1 (Yuta Kasahara).

U20: Ipswich Knights drew Capalaba 1-1. U18: Ipswich Knights def Capalaba 5-0.