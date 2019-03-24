Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich Knights head coach Andy Ogden.
Ipswich Knights head coach Andy Ogden.
Soccer

'Four minutes of madness' costly for Ipswich team

David Lems
by
24th Mar 2019 12:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: "It was just four minutes of madness''.

That's how Ipswich Knights coach Andy Ogden described his team's latest Queensland Premier League 4-1 loss to Capalaba, their second from four games this season.

While the Knights were still well in the game approaching halftime, it was some opportunistic goals from the home side that set up their win.

Ogden said the Knights were still searching for consistency having a win, draw and the two losses in all their away games so far.

However, he rated Capalaba highly, giving his team plenty to think about moving forward.

"They are by far the best team we've played so far,'' Ogden said.

"Every player they've got is top quality. They have recruited to be a real threat this year.''

The Knights trailed 4-0 before Japanese recruit Yuta Kashara scored a consolation goal.

Ogden said his team took a while to settle into the match played at a high tempo.

But before Capalaba's first goal that eventuated from non-threatening play, the Knights were in the game.

"That was disappointing because they didn't really break us down as far as creating chances,'' Ogden said.

After starting the second half well, the Knights again conceded some unusual "speculator'' goals, including one where the Capalaba goalkeeper punted the ball deep that the home side seized on.

The Knights under-18 side remained unbeaten from four games after a 5-0 win over Capalaba.

The Knights' next opponent is Souths United away on Saturday night.

QPL: Capalaba 4 def Ipswich Knights 1 (Yuta Kasahara).

U20: Ipswich Knights drew Capalaba 1-1. U18: Ipswich Knights def Capalaba 5-0.

More Stories

Show More
andy ogden ipswich football ipswich knights fc ipswich soccer results queensland premier league
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    ‘Babies are dying’: Leaked report reveals bush crisis

    premium_icon ‘Babies are dying’: Leaked report reveals bush crisis

    Health A shocking confidential report from State Health Minister Steven Miles’ Rural Maternity Taskforce — leaked to The Sunday Mail — reveals the tragic maternity crisis...

    • 24th Mar 2019 11:58 AM
    'Jets of old' ready to explode after thriller

    premium_icon 'Jets of old' ready to explode after thriller

    News Ipswich's trademark flair, comeback spirit scares Tigers

    Two stabbed at hospital in southeast

    premium_icon Two stabbed at hospital in southeast

    News Two hospital employees stabbed by patient at Logan

    Meet American import with valuable Ipswich bond

    premium_icon Meet American import with valuable Ipswich bond

    News Jayden settles quickly into new team environment