Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A MASSIVE four metre sinkhole has caused major traffic delays on the Bruce Highway this morning.
A MASSIVE four metre sinkhole has caused major traffic delays on the Bruce Highway this morning. Brett Wortman
News

Four-metre sinkhole turns Bruce Hwy into 'nightmare'

Matty Holdsworth
by
3rd Aug 2018 9:28 AM

A MASSIVE four metre sinkhole has caused major traffic delays on the Bruce Highway this morning.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads reported the sinkhole, on the Caloundra Road off ramp, which triggered an emergency closure.

"There was an emergency closure of the Caloundra Road Interchange on-ramp to the Bruce Highway northbound," the department reported.

"A three-four metre depression formed on the on-ramp."

Caloundra Towing company said it had caused the road to "collapse".

Motorist Steven Adam said the Bruce Hwy, Caloundra Road and Steve Irwin Way were "nightmares" this morning.

Traffic flow was heavily affected in both directions on the Bruce Hwy which only re-opened at 8.30am.

Related Items

bruce highway department of transport and main roads editors picks roadworks sunkhole sunshine coast towing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    WARNING: Snakes on the move early in Ipswich

    premium_icon WARNING: Snakes on the move early in Ipswich

    News Warm winter temperatures lure snakes into homes and gardens

    No charges laid over weekend double stabbing

    premium_icon No charges laid over weekend double stabbing

    Crime Police investigating after boy, 17, and man, 18, were stabbed

    Why this child killer's chance to have more kids was wrong

    premium_icon Why this child killer's chance to have more kids was wrong

    Opinion How callous domestic violence killers cop soft sentences

    • 3rd Aug 2018 10:48 AM
    Why valuable goal scorer Andy is resting for finals bid

    premium_icon Why valuable goal scorer Andy is resting for finals bid

    Soccer Pride sharpshooter keen to return from hip injury

    • 3rd Aug 2018 11:05 AM

    Local Partners