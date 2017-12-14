Four in the dock over alleged interstate drug trafficking

Detectives from the state's drug and serious crime group have charged four men over their alleged involvement in an interstate marijuana network.

Police yesterday closed Operation Radnor Foxcatcher, which targeted the trafficking of cannabis between Sydney and Brisbane.

The operation was triggered when a 24-year-old Doolandella man was allegedly found with 100kg of marijuana in his vehicle on May 21.

Police will allege that between February and May the syndicate was responsible for the trafficking of 2.2 tonnes of marijuana.

To date, four men have been arrested including a 28-year-old from Durack, 28-year-old from Inala and 48-year-old from Durack.

All have been charged with drug trafficking and possession of dangerous drugs.

Three of the four have been remanded in custody to reappear at Richlands Magistrates Court on January 8.