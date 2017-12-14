Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Four in the dock over alleged interstate drug trafficking

Detectives from the state's drug and serious crime group have charged four men over their alleged involvement in an interstate marijuana network.

Police yesterday closed Operation Radnor Foxcatcher, which targeted the trafficking of cannabis between Sydney and Brisbane.

The operation was triggered when a 24-year-old Doolandella man was allegedly found with 100kg of marijuana in his vehicle on May 21.

Police will allege that between February and May the syndicate was responsible for the trafficking of 2.2 tonnes of marijuana.

To date, four men have been arrested including a 28-year-old from Durack, 28-year-old from Inala and 48-year-old from Durack.

All have been charged with drug trafficking and possession of dangerous drugs.

Three of the four have been remanded in custody to reappear at Richlands Magistrates Court on January 8.

Topics:  drug trafficking

Ipswich Queensland Times
REVEALED: Men make up majority of road deaths

REVEALED: Men make up majority of road deaths

ROAD crash statistics for 2017 show that men make up a shocking 73% of road deaths.

Sex blamed for injuries after man choked ex over tobacco

His temper exploded after she wouldn't share tobacco with him.

'For reasons probably known only to yourself, you lost your temper.'

Police looking for witnesses to fatal Warrego Hwy crash

Police believe the occupants of the vehicles may be able to assist with their inquiries

Police have released an image of vehicles that were in the area

Why Deb is 'getting pumped for big one'

Ipswich Olympic Weightlifting Academy training partners Deb Acason and Leo Lark are in good form for this weekend's Commonwealth Games selection trials.

Commonwealth Games hope refocusing for history-making bid

Local Partners