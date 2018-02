Police are investigating after the body find at a Surfers Paradise construction site.

Police are investigating after the body find at a Surfers Paradise construction site.

THIEVES armed with an iron bar, knife and axe have held up a busy service station in Southport overnight.

At 8.50pm last night a group of four men entered the Smith Street station wielding the weapons and demanding access to the cash register.

A male staff member was threatened by the men who left the scene with an amount of money in a grey car.

Nobody was injured in the robbery.

Detectives from the Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating