Four major roadworks Ipswich needs and where they’re at

Treasurer and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, Minister for Main Roads and Transport Mark Bailey and Ipswich West MP Jim Madden at a recent Warrego Hwy funding announcement.

WITH the recent announcement of funding for the Warrego Hwy there are three other major road projects in Ipswich that are still in need of funding and completion.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has revealed there are four projects in varying stages of approval.

The Cunningham Hwy Yamanto to Ebenezer project was a proposed upgrade designed to cater for anticipated growth and economic development along the Cunningham Hwy corridor, including at Amberley.

There was a business case developed in 2012 for the project, however in 2017 TMR reviewed the modelling and found the growth had failed to materialise meaning the economic case for the project no longer existed.

Now there is $22.4 million scheduled for safety upgrades, and a further $20 million on the cards for “future priorities” at Amberley.

State and federal governments have committed a joint $400 million in funding for the Warrego Hwy upgrades.

State and federal governments have now agreed upgrading the Mount Crosby Rd and Warrego Hwy interchange is a priority, and TMR has now commenced the process to program the necessary steps to deliver this joint priority.

There is no date set for work and state member for Moggill, Dr Christian Rowan has put Mark Bailey, Minister for Transport and Main Roads on notice, asking when improvements to the Mount Crosby Rd Interchange will roll out.

“Can the Minister now confirm the process for community consultation and engagement, including when such consultation and engagement will take place on the proposed designs, as well as confirming the timeline for the project’s construction and delivery?” he asked late last month.

The $400 million works on the Ipswich Mwy upgrade between Darra and Oxley is almost complete, as part of the Urban Congestion Fund.

The project is well advanced and is due for completion in early 2021. The upgrade of the next section of the Ipswich Motorway is currently estimated at $1.6 billion.

On the Centenary Hwy, the state government is building the fully funded $80 million Sumners Rd interchange on the Centenary Highway. Footings and columns have been installed for the new two-lane eastbound bridge connecting Jamboree Heights to Darra.