Gympie ALP candidate Geoff Williams says the LNP’s proposed $33 billion Bruce Highway upgrade to cairns is a waste of money which could be better used elsewhere in the post-COVID economy.
News

‘Four lane Bruce Highway plan a waste of taxpayer money’

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
2nd Oct 2020 10:14 AM | Updated: 1:14 PM
GYMPIE state Labor candidate Geoff Williams has labelled the LNP's proposed $33 billion Bruce Highway upgrade a "waste of taxpayer's money", saying the funds would be better used elsewhere.

The 1600km proposal was announced by Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington as a key part of its election campaign.

The proposal to make the Bruce Highway dual carriageway from Curra to Cairns, at a cost of $33 billion, is a key piece of the LNP’s state election platform.
Mr Williams weighed in the on the plan early this week on Facebook, saying a proposed two-lane bypass of Tiaro - itself a political battleground between Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien and Transport Minister Mark Bailey - would be enough.

"The bypass needs to happen, for flood immunity and to improve the safety and efficiency of the highway, it does not need to be four lanes to achieve this," Mr Williams said.

"My wife travels this section almost daily at different times of the day and finds the only times there is congestion on the highway is due to accidents or due to the Tiaro pedestrian traffic lights being used (especially during school holidays) as people cross the road."

Mr Williams says a Tiaro Bypass is necessary, but it does not need to be four lanes.
And the total cost of delivering dual carriageway to the state's far north would be better spent elsewhere "especially in the current financial climate where I believe job stimulus is better utilised locally".

"The Bruce Highway upgrading is based on discussions with leaders of Queensland's peak transport and industry bodies to establish the Bruce Highway Trust, to take the politics out of the Bruce, do we really want to put it in the hands of the LNP?"

