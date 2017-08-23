Four injured in two crashes at Ipswich

A TOTAL of four people were injured in two separate crashes in Ipswich overnight.

Three cars collided at Raceview at 6.15pm and three others crashed at Redbank Plains just before 1am.

Two people were taken to Logan Hospital with minor injures following the three-vehicle crash at Keidges Rd and Redbank Plains Rd at Redbank Plains.

Paramedics were called to Raceview St and Rockman Drive at 6.15pm after a three-vehicle crash.

Two patients were transported in stable conditions to Ipswich Hospital.

