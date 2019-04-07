Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics load one of the injured into an ambulance after a massive fight erupted outside Melbourne’s Crown Casino. Picture: Nine News
Paramedics load one of the injured into an ambulance after a massive fight erupted outside Melbourne’s Crown Casino. Picture: Nine News
Crime

Huge brawl erupts at Crown Casino

7th Apr 2019 11:23 AM

Police are appealing for witnesses to a huge brawl outside Crown Casino in Melbourne which left four people seriously injured.

Up to 16 people were involved in the fight at the Southbank entertainment complex on Whiteman St about 2.45am on Sunday, Victoria Police said.

Police are appealing for witnessess to the massive fight. Picture: Nine News
Police are appealing for witnessess to the massive fight. Picture: Nine News
The fight involving up to 16 people saw four people rushed to hospita. Picture: Nine News
The fight involving up to 16 people saw four people rushed to hospita. Picture: Nine News

Two women and two men, all in their 20s, were taken to hospital with face injuries.

Two Deer Park men, aged 22 and 26, and a 24-year-old from St Albans were arrested at the scene.

The trio have since been released pending further inquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the brawl is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

More to come

More Stories

brawl crown casino editors picks

Top Stories

    VEGANS: Palaszczuk hits activists with harsh new penalties

    premium_icon VEGANS: Palaszczuk hits activists with harsh new penalties

    Politics THE Palaszczuk Government is cracking down on animal rights “zealots” caught invading farms, warning them they face heavy penalties for their actions.

    • 7th Apr 2019 10:32 AM
    Pisasale accused of touching-up hotel worker

    premium_icon Pisasale accused of touching-up hotel worker

    Politics Hotel worker complained about allegedly being assaulted by Pisasale

    Feeling the heat below their feet

    premium_icon Feeling the heat below their feet

    People and Places Tales abound of the effects of coal mines