Four in hospital after car hits tree

Andrew Korner
21st Jul 2020 7:00 AM
FOUR people including a child were injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree and ended up on its side overnight.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the crash was reported at Proposed Rd, Split Yard Creek, about 10.30pm Monday.

Nobody was trapped in the vehicle, however all occupants were injured.

Critical care paramedics assessed all four people, including two men aged in their 20s, a woman aged in her 20s, and a primary school aged child.

One of the men sustained chest and stomach injuries, with the other treated for head and neck injuries.

The woman and child sustained head and neck injuries.

All four patients were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

ipswich traffic road traffic crash split yard creek
Ipswich Queensland Times

