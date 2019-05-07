Menu
Stolen car chase across Ipswich ends in four arrests

Andrew Korner
by
7th May 2019 1:17 PM
POLICE arrested four people following a stolen car chase that went between Ipswich and Rosewood this morning.

A BMW X5 that was reported stolen from Woodend at 3am was spotted on Augusta Parkway, Springfield several hours later.

Police followed the vehicle along Redbank Plains Rd and onto the Cunningham Hwy towards Rosewood, where it was seen driving dangerously before police lost sight of it.

The suspect vehicle was spotted a short time later at Walloon, where it went from the Warrego Highway to the Wulkuraka Connection Rd.

The Polair Chopper was called in about 9am, and watched as the vehicle travelled back towards Ipswich via Toongarra Rd.

The suspects dumped the car in Darling St East before taking off on foot.

Police took four people into custody a short time later.

