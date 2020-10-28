Four in a row: St Mary’s College still the best in Australia

The St Mary's College sport aerobics team named national champions for the fourth year in a row.

The St Mary's College sport aerobics team named national champions for the fourth year in a row.

ST Mary's College Ipswich has been named national champions in the 2020 FISAF Australia Sport Aerobics competition.

This is the fourth time St Mary's has claimed the title, making them undefeated since they began competing in 2017.

Three teams from St Mary's competed in the National Championships on October 24.

All teams achieved outstanding results, with first for SMC Galaxy in the Years 7-9 prechoreographed category, and first and second place for SMC Platinum and SMC Infinity respectively in the Year 10-12 pre-choreographed category.

St Mary's College Ipswich Sport Leader Antonia Conomos was proud of all the SMC teams. "The girls have worked really hard this year, and it is great that their hard work and commitment to their sport has paid off," she said.

"This win is a great way for our graduating Year 12 students in the SMC Platinum team to end their time at the College, with an undefeated record."

Sport Aerobics combines elements of dance and aerobic fitness to create a high energy routine.

The national competition, held virtually this year, brought together winners of the State Championships held earlier this month.

RISING STARS: See St Mary's talented achievers for 2020

The St Mary's College students enjoy their latest national sport aerobics success.

St Mary's College (SMC) Year 12 student and competitor Mackenzie Smith looked forward to competing each year.

"Competitions are always a very inclusive environment, where teams come together to support and encourage each other," she said.

"I love the team environment, even when we are rehearsing. It is great to be surrounded by good friends, having fun and keeping fit at the same time."

St Mary's College introduced Sport Aerobics to its extra-curricular sporting program in 2017 at the request of students.

"We learnt sport aerobics as a practical unit in Year 8 in the physical education curriculum,"

Mackenzie said.

"We approached our Sports Leader at the time and expressed our interest in having a team at the College. The principal and College leadership team were fully supportive and encouraging.

"The next year, we created a St Mary's College Sport Aerobics team and we were national champions at our first national competition."

Mackenzie was excited to continue her association with the SMC Sport Aerobics teams after she graduates this year.

"I have been asked to come back to the College next year to coach a team,'' she said.

"I am honoured to have been given this opportunity and look forward to sharing my love of the sport."