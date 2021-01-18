Four hospitalised after multi-car crash near Wivenhoe Dam
FOUR people have been hospitalised following a traffic crash at Fernvale Monday afternoon.
The two-vehicle collision occurred on Wivenhoe Pocket Rd about 12.40pm.
Paramedics assessed a total of six patients at the scene.
Two of the patients escaped uninjured and did not require further treatment.
The remaining patients were transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
Queensland Police and Queensland Fire and Rescue Service said crews were not required at the scene.
More to come.