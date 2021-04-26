Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Four people were taken to hospital after an alleged group assault late on Sunday night in Riverview.
Four people were taken to hospital after an alleged group assault late on Sunday night in Riverview.
Crime

Four hospitalised after late night brawl in suburban street

Lachlan Mcivor
26th Apr 2021 7:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOUR people were taken to hospital after an alleged "group assault" on an Ipswich suburban street late on Sunday night.

Police received multiple calls about an incident at a private address on Dossie Street in Riverview just before midnight.

Two people were taken to Ipswich Hospital, including a man in his 50s with a head injury.

Another two people were transported to Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Hospital in Brisbane.

All four patients were in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were called to the incident but there is no record of any arrests being made at this point.

"It's non-reportable so that could mean that no one has made a complaint or police are still working through it," she said.

"Police received multiple calls from informants to say there was a group assault.

"We are aware of the incident."

DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Spirited town produces record numbers for Anzac service

        Premium Content Spirited town produces record numbers for Anzac service

        Community Beloved identity returns to deliver stirring musical performance for large crowd

        Tenacious Tigers showcase youth, courage, leadership

        Premium Content Tenacious Tigers showcase youth, courage, leadership

        Rugby League Norths rise above injury challenges to dig deep in first-up A-Grade performance.

        Man hospitalised with facial injuries after alleged assault

        Premium Content Man hospitalised with facial injuries after alleged assault

        Crime Emergency crews race to private property following reports of alleged assault

        Jets savour reward after playing for each other

        Premium Content Jets savour reward after playing for each other

        Rugby League Playmaker shares what made the difference in breakthrough victory. Terrific Ipswich...