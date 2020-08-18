Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
LNP Opposition leader Deb Frecklington with Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald and staff at Rock Trade Industries Helidon. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
LNP Opposition leader Deb Frecklington with Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald and staff at Rock Trade Industries Helidon. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
News

Four highway black spots listed as ‘fix now’ locations

Ali Kuchel
18th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIXING intersections at four dangerous black spots on the Warrego Highway will attract an extra $15 million, if the LNP secures the leadership seat at the state election.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington today announced an additional $15m to the Federal Government’s $60m to fix the stretch of Warrego Hwy between Hatton Vale and Withcott.

Since 2001, a total of 53 people have died in traffic accidents on the highway.

“That’s 53 lives too many. Just imagine the families that are attached to those people that have lost their lives and have to commute on that road on a daily basis,” Mrs Frecklington said.

LNP Opposition leader Deb Frecklington with Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald at Rock Trade Industries Helidon. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
LNP Opposition leader Deb Frecklington with Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald at Rock Trade Industries Helidon. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

The announcement forms part of the LNP’s $1 billion congestion busting fund to boost construction and jobs across southeast Queensland.

It’s on top of a $4.5m road train breakdown facility near the Gatton overpass.

The $75m Warrego Hwy project will provide about 230 people with jobs, and flow-on income into local towns, Mrs Frecklington said.

“Unfortunately, the Palaszczuk government have stopped major road funding in the state,” she said.

“We’ve seen a reduction of road funding under the Palaszczuk government.”

Mrs Frecklington was joined by Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald at Rock Trade Industries, Helidon, today.

LNP Opposition leader Deb Frecklington with Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald at Rock Trade Industries Helidon. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
LNP Opposition leader Deb Frecklington with Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald at Rock Trade Industries Helidon. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

“I was a police officer for a section of this highway, and I’ve seen first-hand the trauma and suffering that people have from those terrible fatalities and serious-injury accidents,” Mr McDonald said.

“The Warrego Highway is a dangerous road and these safety upgrades have been needed for a long time.”

He said intersections at Niemeyer Road, Summerholm, and Fairways Drive were listed as a priority, as well as Withcott.

“It’s a big benefit to our community not just for a safer Warrego Highway, but for creating wonderful jobs for our community that is so desperately in need.”

deb frecklington mp jim mcdonald warrego highway
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tattoo shop owner to fight arson charge

        Premium Content Tattoo shop owner to fight arson charge

        News A well-known Ipswich business owner and street artist has been charged with arson and assault

        ‘FREE MONEY’: ‘Never been better time’ to build first home

        Premium Content ‘FREE MONEY’: ‘Never been better time’ to build first home

        Business Buyers are being urged to be cautious about ‘free money’ on offer

        Uplifting record: Shane keen to keep making an impact

        Premium Content Uplifting record: Shane keen to keep making an impact

        Rugby League Read how ‘The Tank’ provides added strength to Ipswich’s next Langer Cup battle.

        • 18th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
        QLD's giant schoolboys: 10 biggest players in the Langer Cup

        Premium Content QLD's giant schoolboys: 10 biggest players in the Langer Cup

        Rugby League Meet the teenage giants taking over the Langer Cup with their eyes set on an NRL...

        • 18th Aug 2020 1:57 PM