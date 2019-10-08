Four fires have broken out in Laidley township

WARNINGS have been issued for four separate fires in Laidley.

The Rural Fire Service has issued four Information-level notices for vegetation fires.

The fires include

50 Range Crescent

54-73 Napier Street

26 Napier Street

Douglas Mcinnes Drive.

Five fire crews are battling the blaze at Napier Street, with another three trucks en route.

Two fire crews are en route to the Range Crescent fire, which began at 2.15.

As of 2.32pm, a third fire has set in at 26 Napier Street.

As of 2.35pm, a fourth fire has begun at Douglas Mcinnis Drive and one fire crew is on scene.

The warnings urge residents and motorists to be aware of smoke, to close doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.