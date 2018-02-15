Four day rave to rock Peak Crossing

THOUSANDS of festival-goers are expected to party for days on end as the ultimate bushland rave returns to Peak Crossing this weekend.

Ivory's Rock will be home to music lovers from February 16-19, who will come together to jam along to the huge range of international and domestic talent, across a wide spectrum of live and electronic music genres.

More than 100 artists will complete the music line-up which spans across four stages for four days and three nights.

Highlight acts include the legendary bass music and world music crossover act Beats Antique, Brazilian techno innovator Victor Ruiz, breakbeat pioneer Freq Nasty and the outdoor premier of the Grouch in Dub Live Band.

The international techno line-up features names such as Loud, Burn in Noise, Freedom Fighters, Smokesign and Merkaba.

The international bass music line-up includes Truth, State of Mind, Tribone, Kalya Scintilla, Symbolico, JFB and many more.

Festival favourites from Australia include Opiuo, Hugo and Treats, Oka, Tetrameth, Tijuana Cartel, Bumble, Terrafractyl, Dysphemic, Bullhorn and CC The Cat.



Music is not the only focus of the festival, as it also features a visionary art line-up including Chris Dyer from the USA, Arianne Cardoso, also from the USA, resident artist Adam Scott Miller and more than a dozen Australian artists showing art in the Luminarium Gallery and performing live painting throughout the festival.

The festival also features a wide range of roving and stage performances, a full program of inspirational and educational talks, workshops and yoga, a huge craft market and food area, a family space for activities for the young ones, and more.

Now in its 13th year, the Earth Frequency Festival is a popular event in the music scene. From its origins in 2006 as a one night landcare music event, Earth Frequency Festival has grown over the past 12 years and become a highlight of the Queensland festival calendar.

Tickets are still available but you will need to be quick, as organisers have a limit capacity of 5000 people.

Log onto www.earthfrequency.com.au for more information.