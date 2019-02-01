Thousands set to descend on Peak Crossing for four-day rave

RAVE FEST: Festival goers enjoying the music and entertainment at Earth Frequency Festival at Ivory's Rock Conventions and Events, Peak Crossing.

RAVE FEST: Festival goers enjoying the music and entertainment at Earth Frequency Festival at Ivory's Rock Conventions and Events, Peak Crossing. David Nielsen

THOUSANDS of people are expected to descend on the small town of Peak Crossing for the Scenic Rim's biggest four-day rave party.

Ivory's Rock will attract festival-goers from all over the country to attend the annual Earth Frequency Festival, which will be held from February 15-18.

More than 100 artists will complete the music line-up, which spans across four stages over the four days.

Highlight acts include Clozee, the new female star of psychedelic bass music, Italian techno maestro Luigi Madonna, and Dub FX Live - the live band format of legendary beat boxer Dub FX.

The international techno line-up features names such as Electrypnose, Hypogeo, Sonic Species, Merkaba, Hatzler, Ben Coda and Nanoplex.

The international bass music line-up includes Desert Dwellers, Marvel Years, Kllsmth, Kalya Scintilla, Birds of Paradise, and many more.

Festival favourites from around Australia include Spoonbill, Tetrameth, Smilk, Safire, Thankyou City, Griff, Bumble, Doppel, Cheshire, Mood Swing and Chevy Bass, Volkiene, Purple Hayes, Paul Abad, Surge, Doe, and many more.

While the rave has grown to be one of the most popular events on the Queensland festival calendar, music is not the only focus. Visionary art headliner Android Jones (US) and Luke Brown (Bali), as well as more than a dozen Australian artists, will be showing art in the Luminarium Gallery and performing live painting throughout the festival.

The festival also features a wide range of roving and stage performances, a full program of inspirational and educations talks, workshops and yoga, huge craft markets and food area and a family space with activities for the young ones.

Tickets are on sale now and the organisers have announced a limited capacity of 5000 for the festival this year and beyond, to help preserve the intimate and welcoming vibe that the festival is well known for.

To book tickets, log onto www.earthfrequency.com.au.