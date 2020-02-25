Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TSS PHOTO: Queensland Ambulance Service. generic. QAS. Ambulance.
TSS PHOTO: Queensland Ambulance Service. generic. QAS. Ambulance.
News

Four critical as crash shuts Bruce Highway

Ashley Pillhofer
25th Feb 2020 6:52 AM | Updated: 7:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bruce Highway is closed south of Mackay after a serious crash at Carmila.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 4am where a truck and vehicle collided.

It is understood the vehicles involved were a B-double truck and a camper van, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said. 

A rescue helicopter has landed at the Ilbilbie Roadhouse where four critical patients are being assessed by paramedics.

A statement from RACQ CQ Rescue said it would transport one patient. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews cut one person from the van just after 6am.

A QFES spokeswoman said that person was now free, but still in the vehicle.

Police say the road will remain closed for a number of hours and that motorists should expect delays.

The Forensic Crash Unit has attended. 

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway bruce highway closed bruce highway crash mackay crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I was cowering’: Woman recounts baseball bat attack

        premium_icon ‘I was cowering’: Woman recounts baseball bat attack

        Crime ANGRY when his Johnny Cash music was interrupted by his live-in lover who wanted to watch Married at First Sight, Damien Pawluk grabbed a baseball bat.

        Bell Street development takes shape

        premium_icon Bell Street development takes shape

        News Big changes coming to property inlcuding medical centre and lost-established...

        • 25th Feb 2020 5:45 AM
        A chance to create better city for people with a disability

        premium_icon A chance to create better city for people with a disability

        News Mr Stumer said their problems had not been addressed for years.

        • 25th Feb 2020 5:30 AM
        Calls for crackdown on 'disgusting' potentially deadly high

        premium_icon Calls for crackdown on 'disgusting' potentially deadly high

        Health The canisters, designed for whipping cream, are easily bought