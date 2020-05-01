Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four Defence personnel infected with COVID-19 have been taken to Royal Darwin Hospital this morning.
Four Defence personnel infected with COVID-19 have been taken to Royal Darwin Hospital this morning.
Health

Four COVID-19 infected Defence personnel taken to RDH

by NATASHA EMECK
1st May 2020 8:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR Australian Defence Force personnel, who tested positive for coronavirus while serving in the Middle East, have been flown into Darwin this morning.

NT Airports has been advised that four passengers on board an Australian Defence Force charter flight that landed at Darwin International Airport this morning have tested positive for COVID-19.

The passengers were Australian Defence Force personnel returning from the Middle East region.

The passengers were transported directly from the plane by the Australian Defence Force and did not pass through the airport terminal.

coronaviruspromo

 

They were taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital for initial assessment.

The Australian Defence Force worked with the NT Government to transport passengers to appropriate accommodation.

Defence said it started testing personnel for the virus after local contractors were diagnosed with COVID-19.

All four people are believed to be asymptomatic.

Originally published as Four COVID-19 infected Defence personnel taken to RDH

More Stories

adf coronavirus quarantine testing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Fake Justin Bieber’ accused in court

        premium_icon ‘Fake Justin Bieber’ accused in court

        Crime A former university lecturer faces more than 900 indecent treatment of children charges.

        IN COURT: Full names of 26 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 26 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        How museum staff are entertaining families in isolation

        premium_icon How museum staff are entertaining families in isolation

        News Explore the museum with exciting new videos and activities

        ‘Small number’ of parents seek support for school fees

        premium_icon ‘Small number’ of parents seek support for school fees

        Education ‘These applications are being assessed on a case-by-case basis’.