Dallas Benko pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to obstructing police.
Four cops struggle to handcuff man in late night spat

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
23rd Sep 2020 5:00 AM
IT TOOK four police officers to restrain a Goodna man who took to a second-storey balcony and attempted to climb down, when confronted by police.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard police had been called to the scene of a dispute at a house in Camira on July 17.

When they arrived at 10.40pm, Goodna Police officers could hear Dallas Jade Steven Benko yelling at the back of the property.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell told the court Benko, 36, was “immediately agitated” by police when they approached him.

The court heard officers spoke to witnesses and then attempted to detain Benko, warning him he could be charged if he failed to co-operate.

“He was advised he was detained and, if he obstructed police in their duties, he may be charged with that offence,” Sgt Caldwell said.

Instead of heeding the warning, Benko – who was already serving a term of probation – “yelled profoundly” that he wasn’t going anywhere.

“He stood up without warning, turned and attempted to jump off the second-level balcony to evade apprehension,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“Police managed to grab (him) before he managed to complete the manoeuvre, however this caused the defendant to actively resist police attempts to restrain him.

“Four police officers were required to transition the defendant to the balcony floor.”

Amid the chaos, several terracotta pots sitting nearby was smashed across the ground.

Sgt Caldwell said altercation followed and it took “several minutes” for Benko to be cuffed.

“All four officers were directing (Benko) to place his hands behind his back and stop resisting,” he said.

“He refused to co-operate but, after several minutes of physical altercation, he was placed in hand restraints using minimal force.”

Benko told Magistrate Virginia Sturgess he had tried to jump “head first” but hadn’t been “thinking correctly” at the time.

He pleaded guilty to obstructing police and was fined $300.

A conviction was recorded.

ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

