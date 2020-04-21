Menu
Four charged over Goodna housefire

Darren Hallesy
darren.hallesy@qt.com.au
21st Apr 2020 9:01 AM | Updated: 3:32 PM
UPDATE | FOUR people have been charged over a house fire in Goodna on Monday night.  

Six fire crews were dispatched to the abandoned home on Lightbody St, Goodna, which was well alight when police and fire crews arrived at 7pm Monday.  

Nobody was in the building and the fire was under control by 7.30pm.  .

House fire on Lightbody Street, Goodna. Picture: Cordell Richardson
House fire on Lightbody Street, Goodna. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Investigations led police to three people who were in a nearby park when taken into custody. Two women aged 32 and 19, and a 34-year-old man were charged with one count each of enter dwelling and arson. 

A 14-year-old girl was also charged with one count each of enter premises and arson.

The house on fire.
The house on fire. Jasmine Ann Prior
arson accused goodna house fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

