Driver in hospital after crash on major highway

UPDATE: Queensland Ambulance treated a man after a two car crash on the Warrego Highway at Haigslea at about 6.10am.

A driver was injured during the crash, which was initially reported to QAS as involving four vehicles.

Emergency services warned motorists to expect delays.

Police are on scene and have removed the car which was blocking the highway.

A QAS spokesperson said the driver has been transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition while the driver of the other vehicle declined treatment.

EARLIER: Emergency services are on the way to a four car crash on the Warrego Hwy, Queensland Ambulance reports.

The crash occurred at about 6.10am this morning east-bound at Haiglsea, near Sprenger's Produce.

QAS have received reports that one lane is blocked.

Motorists should expect possible delays.

It is not yet known if anyone has been seriously injured.

More to come.