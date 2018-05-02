Founding principal of St Peters to start new top job in Vic

NEW CHAPTER: St Peters Founding Principal Jill Lange-Mohr leaves for a new job in Geelong in July.

FOUNDING Principal of St Peters Lutheran College Springfield, Jill Lange-Mohr will be leaving at the end of June.

Ms Lange-Mohr will start a new exciting chapter in her teaching career as Head of College for St John's Lutheran School and Geelong Lutheran College in Victoria.

"It's very energising and I'm very excited,” she said.

But it won't be easy for her to leave behind the community she has been a part of for the past 11 years.

"I'll miss this school, its my baby that's how I feel about it, it's part of me. I was the first person employed in July 2007. I enrolled every student and employed every staff member,” Lange-Mohr said.

St Peters was established in 2008 in the same model as sister school St Peters Indooroopilly.

"It was a Queensland first when we established this school, no other school had established a second prep to year 12.”

"I was a high school teacher, the last school I was at was Downlands College in Toowoomba. Then I was in the corporate world for 20 years before being head-hunted to start this school,” Ms Lange-Mohr said.

Being a speech and drama and art teacher she was a little surprised with the offer but she's "loved it”.

"The growth has been phenomenal.”

When the school first opened there was 96 students now 11 years on 560 students attend the school which features an on-site kindy.

Ms Lange-Mohr said there was a great demand for the school's kindy and prep classes and now St Peters was conducting a feasibility study into expanding the kindy.

"I feel we're now a medium sized school and well established now ready for some fresh eyes.

"I'm excited but I'll deeply miss St Peters and the Springfield community.”

She said her greatest achievement was creating a safe nurturing environment where students from multicultural backgrounds could all get along.

While the school has done well in NAPLAN and OP scores she's most proud of the school's culture of respect and excellence that has been established in a Christian context.

Applications for Ms Lang-Mohr's replacement close this month.