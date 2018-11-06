Principal wanted for Ipswich's new primary school

A JOB advertisement for the foundation principal of a new school at Redbank Plains has been posted online.

Brisbane Catholic Education are searching for the Foundation Principal to run St Ann's, which will be constructed on a 3.2 hectare site on Halletts Road, adjacent to the Cashmere Rd Reserve.

The advertisement says the new "master planned primary school" will open in January of 2020 but the foundation principal will start in April 2019.

After an initial four years contract, and additional eight years are possible "subject to satisfactory performance in the role".

The Foundation principal salary range is $147,890 to $161,798 gross per annum plus super.

"The school will be located 35 minutes southwest of the Brisbane CBD between Ipswich and Springfield Lakes.

"Commencing with enrolments from Prep to Year 4, it is anticipated the school will grow to 515 enrolments in the fifth year, with Prep to Year 6."

The principal will need to "lead the religious life of the school and build a vibrant Catholic identity within the school community".

"Grow the engagement, progress, achievement and wellbeing of each student in the school; and build a sustainable school community, ensuring stewardship of resources with transparency, accountability and compliance."

Applicants must be a "committed, practicing Catholic, or in an ecumenical school a committed practising member of one of the faith traditions represented in that Ecumenical school".

The new principal will also need experience as a Head of Campus or Principal, or a senior role providing support and leadership to Catholic schools, or equivalent experience.

The school which is named after St Ann, the mother of the Virgin Mary, is planned to grow by one year level at a time until it reaches year six.

When it reaches full size, it is anticipated that it will be a four stream school catering for 780 students and employing around 50 teachers and support staff.

