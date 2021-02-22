FOUND: Mum, daughter located

29-year-old Browns Plains woman Brogan Almat and her two-year-old child have been found safe and well.

A mother and daughter who were feared missing after they were last seen at Ipswich Train Station have been found safe and well.

Brogan Almat, 29, and her two-year-old daughter were last seen on Bell St, leaving the train station about 1.30pm on Friday before they went missing.

The duo’s disappearance concerned their family and police, who called for urgent public assistance in finding them.

