Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
29-year-old Browns Plains woman Brogan Almat and her two-year-old child have been found safe and well.
29-year-old Browns Plains woman Brogan Almat and her two-year-old child have been found safe and well.
News

FOUND: Mum, daughter located

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
22nd Feb 2021 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A mother and daughter who were feared missing after they were last seen at Ipswich Train Station have been found safe and well.

Brogan Almat, 29, and her two-year-old daughter were last seen on Bell St, leaving the train station about 1.30pm on Friday before they went missing.

READ MORE: Police fear for safety of missing mum, 2yo

The duo’s disappearance concerned their family and police, who called for urgent public assistance in finding them.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you’re reading this that means you’re already a subscriber to the QT, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest national, state, Rugby League, AFL and entertainment news plus more.

If you haven’t already – activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by clicking here.

More Stories

found missing persons
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of 97 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 97 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day

        Where to find the cheapest fuel in Springfield

        Premium Content Where to find the cheapest fuel in Springfield

        News Beat the bowser: Here's today's petrol and diesel fuel prices

        Meet Ipswich’s new president: Why netball ‘is like a child’

        Premium Content Meet Ipswich’s new president: Why netball ‘is like a child’

        Netball Well-travelled Nicole wants to build on friendships, enjoyment offered at Limestone...

        Council awarded additional $1.72m for new projects

        Premium Content Council awarded additional $1.72m for new projects

        Council News The federal government has granted the Lockyer council $1.72 million for a range of...