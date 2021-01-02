Menu
A 58-year-old woman who was reported missing from Booval on Thursday morning has been found safe and well.
FOUND: Missing woman found safe and well

Ebony Graveur
2nd Jan 2021 11:20 AM
A WOMAN who was reported missing, spurring an urgent police search, has been found safe and well.

The 58-year-old Booval woman was last seen on Wednesday night before she went missing, causing family concerns for her welfare.

LOCAL NEWS: UPDATE: Why power outage hit thousands of Ipswich homes

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

