Crime

FOUND: Do you know who this jewellery belongs to?

Navarone Farrell
by
15th Jul 2019 12:30 PM

IPSWICH Police have found some items of jewellery which have come adrift from their owners and are hoping to reunite them.

Police asked if you recognise any of the following items, perhaps they belong to a friend or family member and they have been expressing their sorrow (or irritation) at their loss to please contact them.

If you think these belong to someone you know, point them in the direction of this post so they can have a look for themselves.

Those who believe these items may belong to them must provide proof of ownership.

The items:

  • A yellow gold ring (unknown size) with two small white stones;
Do you know a friend or family member who's missing some jewellery?
Do you know a friend or family member who's missing some jewellery? Contributed

  • A solitaire pendant with a white stone in yellow metal; and
An item of jewellery that has been 'adrift' from its owner.
An item of jewellery that has been 'adrift' from its owner.

  • A yellow gold bracelet with a link in link style of belcher links.
Another piece of jewellery that may have come 'adrift' from its former owner.
Another piece of jewellery that may have come 'adrift' from its former owner.

