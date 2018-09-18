Foul-mouthed, honest mechanic one of the best I've ever seen

WHETHER it's a tendency to use colourful language, plaster the office walls with photographs of scantily-clad females, or charge like wounded bulls, mechanics can take a bit of a bad rap from time to time.

But over the years I've found good mechanics are very much like a good car; you don't realise how much they mean to you until they are gone.

If you read today's page 6 poll on Ipswich's favourite mechanic, you'll see our readers are pretty passionate on this topic as well.

For the record, I've only ever come across one mechanic who plastered his walls with pictures of Playboy centrefolds.

For fear of incriminating the guy, I won't name him, but he worked in a country town and he was one of the best mechanics I've ever seen.

Part of that was due to the foul-mouthed but completely honest feedback he used to give me on the way I was treating my then 1991 Mitsubishi Lancer, which it just so happened I didn't really care for much.

It is comforting to know a mechanic who cares so much more about your vehicle than you ever will.