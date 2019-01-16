Union official’s ‘f**king dog c**ts’ rant

In two separate cases, the Australian Building and Construction Commission is alleging CFMMEU officials breached the Fair Work Act by shouting profanities at supervisors at a Cairns and a Logan site. Picture Glenn Hampson

UNION officials may feel a financial bite after abusing bosses on multiple worksites and calling them "f--king dog c--ts", the construction watchdog has told the court.

In two separate cases, the Australian Building and Construction Commission is alleging Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union officials breached the Fair Work Act by shouting profanities at supervisors at a Cairns and a Logan site.

The ABCC is pushing for personal payment orders to be handed down, which could see the officials pay any fines out of their own pocket if found guilty.

On April 4 last year, CFMMEU official Roland Cummins became involved in a dispute with Workplace Health and Safety officer Robert Duckworth over evacuation plan requirements, it is alleged.

Mr Cummins then leaned two to three inches from the WHS officer's face and shouted "you're a f---ing dog, Duckworth" three times, according to a statement of claim lodged with the Federal Court.

In a separate case, it is alleged "improper behaviour" of two CFMMEU officials at the Logan Enhancement Project in August last year breached right of entry provisions.

The ABCC claims two CFMMEU officials, Blake Hynes and Beau Seiffert allegedly verbally abused Enco general manager Steven James during a site inspection.

It is alleged Mr Hynes allegedly called him a "f---ing dog c--t" on two occasions, while also shouting "what's the hammer for, are you going to smash me" and "we're going to sue you, you grabbed my throat".

The context of the latter statements was not addressed in the court documents, but are understood to relate to earlier disagreements between the men.

The CFMMEU has not yet filed a response to the untested claims filed by the ABCC, but a spokesman said: "Unlike the ABCC we will not be seeking to politicise and pervert the legal process, and have no comment on a matter currently before the courts."

The maximum penalties are $63,000 for a union or $12,600 for individuals.