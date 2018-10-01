Forum reveals 'serious concerns' with NDIS services

CONCERNS: Community members talk with Oxley MP Milton Dick at the National Disability Insurance Scheme forum at Goodna.

A COMMUNITY forum has revealed providers and participants of the National Disability Insurance Scheme have recorded a lack of support under the service.

Dozens of residents attended the community forum at Goodna, organised by Federal Oxley MP Milton Dick.

Residents raised concerns about prolonged delays in processing times for applications, a lack of information for service providers and community transport services citing severe funding shortages.

The NDIS was established in 2009 under the Gillard-Labor government.

Mr Dick said the NDIS would assist more than 33,000 people with disability from the local region by June 2019, but had some serious shortcomings under the Coalition government.

"It was great to see lots of local residents attend the forum, but it was clear that there are many frustrations with the current system” Mr Dick said.

"This included providers who raised alarms bells that the NDIS is under resourced and failing to meet the needs of participants.”

He said this year's Final Budget Outcome papers showed 40,000 people who should have access to the NDIS were missing out.

Local service provider Lucy Bourdain said she and many other providers had experienced problems navigating the NDIS system.

"The NDIS needs to streamline their services and communication so that providers and residents are more informed about the choices they have” she said.

The value of NDIS support in the region will be about $1.580 million by 2020

It is expected to create up to 13,000 jobs.