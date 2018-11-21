Forum makes giving back a little bit easier

IPSWICH residents looking to spend more of their time giving back to the community are invited to learn more about volunteering in a special forum this month.

Volunteering Services Australia has joined forces with Griffith University, Flexible Living Volunteer Services and Volunteering Queensland to host the Volunteer Leadership Forum in Ipswich on November 28 at USQ Ipswich.

The forum offers a free day of professional development and networking for volunteers and volunteer co-ordinators.

The event will include workshops for grant writing, emotional intelligence, conflict management, writing position descriptions, and resume writing and interview techniques.

There are more than 24,000 registered volunteers in Ipswich, with volunteers contributing 743 million hours a year in Australia.

Volunteering Services Australia referral officer Natalie van Hagen said the forum aimed to give back to those who give so much for others.

"As a volunteer, I am so appreciative to be part of this event where I have the opportunity to meet like-minded people from other organisations, increase my networks and learn new skills that can assist me in my volunteer role as well as my career goals," she said.

For further information about the event and registration email communities@vsaustralia.org.au or phone 5526 1933.