The future of the world's most popular video game is in doubt after being sued by its chief rival.
Games

Fortnite could be getting shut down

by Saqib Shah
3rd Jun 2018 11:30 AM

IT could be a case of last battle royale game standing, as the creator of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) has sued rival Fortnite, throwing doubt on the future of the massively popular survival shooter.

South Korea is the setting for the legal showdown, which could hamper Fortnite's launch in the country and elsewhere around the globe.

"This is a measure to protect our copyrights," PUBG told Bloomberg.

PUBG developer Bluehole is accusing Fortnite creator Epic Games of copying its weapon designs and user interface.

The two games share similar traits: both see 100 players dropping into a map to pick one another off till one is crowned the victor.

They're also both backed by Chinese internet giant Tencent and were built on Epic Games' Unreal engine.

But they also tout notable differences, chief among them are Fortnite's building skills that let users construct forts and craft items, while PUBG also boasts vehicles.

To its credit, PUBG was first out of the gate, with its release in March 2017 giving it a six month headstart over Fortnite's Battle Royale mode, which arrived in September 2017 (two months after the release of Fortnite proper).

And Bluehole has been moaning ever since its rival landed on the scene.

"After listening to the growing feedback from our community and reviewing the gameplay for ourselves, we are concerned that Fortnite may be replicating the experience for which PUBG is known," Bluehole's Chang Han Kim said last year.

He added that his studio was contemplating "further action".

Now it seems that intent has materialised into a full-blown lawsuit that could derail what is arguably the most popular game in the world.

The timing of the litigation is also notable.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

editors picks fortnite games and gadgets player unknown's battlegrounds pubg

