Formidable force: Hornets brothers work well together

BUILDING PRESSURE: Hornets' fast bowler Harry Wood enjoys bowling in tandem with his older brother Jack. Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH Logan Hornets ace allrounder Harry Wood couldn't recall a time he and his brother Jack took eight wickets together in the same game.

However, after progressing through junior cricket together into the Queensland Premier Grade competition, Harry and Jack are a formidable combination.

Thrilled that he and Jack took four wickets each in last weekend's win over Toombul, Harry said that added to the enjoyment of playing for the Hornets.

"It was good. I feel like we always bowl quite well together,'' the 2018/19 Hornets Player of the Year said.

"If I can build some pressure at my end, Jack is the wicket-taker in our team, bowling wrist spin.''

The Laidley-bred brothers bowled in tandem at a crucial stage last weekend with Toombul just starting to get settled at Baxter Oval.

Right-arm quick Harry, 20, bowled first change with 23-year-old spinner Jack also making a huge contribution.

"Toombul got off to a bit of flyer so it was good to pull them back,'' Harry said.

After Harry snared 4/25 and Jack took 4/18 to restrict Toombul to 141, the Hornets batsmen did the rest.

The Hornets wrapped up their second win of the two-day competition.

Hornets wrist spinner Jack Wood. Rob Williams

Preparing for the start of the latest match against Valley at Baxter Oval on Saturday, Harry said the Hornets were more confident this season.

"I think we are going well,'' the former Ipswich Grammar School student said.

"The team morale is pretty good. There's been a lot of positives.

"Making the semi-final was good in the one-day comp.

"We're really happy with two and two (wins) in the two-day stuff.

"We've never got off to this kind of start in the two-day format. We've always been kind of chasing our tail a bit.

"So it's good to get out in front and take the pressure off us a little bit.''

Harry and Jack are in their fourth first grade season with the Hornets, highlighting the importance of having quality country cricketers in the Ipswich-based team.

"It's good I get to play with my brother,'' he said.

"I just know he's going to take wickets.''

After last weekend's terrific effort linking with Jack, Harry was confident the Hornets could continue to build.

"There's been some really good improvements in our team this year so look for it to be a really good all-round performance for our team.''

Game day

Qld Premier Grade today: Ipswich Logan Hornets v Valleys at Baxter Oval. 2nd Grade at Ashgrove.

Sunday: Legends League T20 (9am) - Ipswich Logan v Valleys at Baxter Oval.

Over 40's one-dayer (12.15pm): Ipswich Logan v University at Baxter Oval.

Lord's Taverners: Ipswich Logan v University at St Lucia.

No women's cricket this weekend due to the WBBL Festival at Allan Border Field.