Former world number one in latest ace Ash's corner

AUSTRALIAN tennis legend Evonne Goolagong Cawley acts as a friend and mentor to Ipswich's latest world number one Ash Barty.

The winner of 14 Grand Slams, including seven in singles, said she enjoyed keeping in contact with Barty to show her support.

"We have a good friendship,” Goolagong Cawley said.

"It is about time we had another champion. It has been a while. And Ash is just doing it in a very professional way. She is a lovely girl. I'm very happy for her and glad to see it.”

With French Open victor Barty taking out the Birmingham Open to secure the world number one ranking, she has firmed as favourite to claim the coveted Wimbledon crown.

Like the rest of the country, Goolagong Cawley is right behind Barty but will not be phoning her before the tournament out of superstition.

"I have a rule and I don't want to break it,'' Goolagong Cawley said.

"I usually only contact her after she has played a really tough match and fought back and won. So I know she knows she has played well to come back.

"She is a fighter. But if she gets to the final, I'll call her before and after.”

Goolagong Cawley said she loved watching the great Roger Federer play and wished a female player would emerge who possessed similarly silky skills.

"And we got it (the Federer-esque talent),” she said referring to Barty. "I remember the first time I saw Ash play juniors when she was about 15 or 16 at the Australian Open and she lost but I saw one point, and I thought she has got it.”

Goolagong Cawley said Barty was a great role model and she hoped Dream, Believe, Learn, Achieve participants in her program would strive to emulate her attitude and determination.

She said by the state camp stage of the program, the kids were not just staying in school but were also contesting tournaments. She said there was a strong chance some would make the big-time like our Ash.

