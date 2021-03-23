Menu
Former world champion boxer Ricky Alan Thornberry at Ipswich Court (Photo: Bruce Long/NCA)
Crime

Former world champion Lockyer boxer breaches bail conditions

Ali Kuchel
23rd Mar 2021 8:12 AM
A former world boxing champion from the Lockyer Valley has breached his bail conditions on his birthday.

Ricky Alan Thornberry, 53, was imposed with a curfew to remain at his address in the immediate company of three relatives in December last year at the Cleveland Magistrates Court.

Thornberry was allowed under certain exemptions, such as medical appointments to meet with police or attend court, to leave the house.

But on February 17 at 5.15am, Thornberry was intercepted driving on Range View drive at Gatton where he was the only person in the vehicle.

Police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor detailed the case in the Gatton Magistrates Court on March 15.

“He frankly made admissions to police that he had no emergent reason for leaving his bail address and was with no other named person,” sergeant Windsor said.

Thornberry was represented by duty lawyer James Ryan who said his client was celebrating his birthday that day.

“He spent the night at his brother’s place, who is named on his bail,” Mr Ryan said.

“He woke up early and knew his mother wanted him to do some things around the home. He was travelling between the two.”

Mr Ryan said it was Thornberry’s first breach of bail and that Thornberry co-operated with police.

Thornberry pleaded guilty to one charge of breaching bail conditions.

He was fined $300 and a conviction was recorded.

Gatton Star

