Former Wiggle recovering after heart surgery

Greg Page encourages Australians to tune into online CPR class to help save lives

Greg Page encourages Australians to tune into online CPR class to help save lives

Former Red Wiggle Murray Cook recently underwent heart surgery to replace a faulty aortic valve.

The former children's entertainer was released from St Vincent's Hospital last week following a successful procedure earlier this month and is now recovering at home.

Red Wiggle Murray Cook is recoverng from heart surgery ( IMAGE / MONIQUE HARMER)

"[He's] feeling SO much better after a few days at home," Cook's band The Soul Movers wrote on Instagram.

"Thank all of you gorgeous well wishers for all the #love and #support you have given Murray at his time of great need. It was MUCH appreciated (and well deserved) by our gorgeous guy who has given so much love and happiness to so many."

Prior to undergoing surgery, Cook, 60, told fans that he's battled with an aortic valve condition his entire life.

Former Red Wiggle Murray Cook discusses open heart surgery at St Vincent's Private Hospital Sydney, , From source:, https://www.instagram.com/p/CIM7_7qBXUn/

"A big thank you to everyone who sent their support. For those who haven't heard, tomorrow I am having heart surgery to replace a faulty aortic valve," Cook shared.

"Its a condition I have been aware of all my life and I knew at some stage I'd need surgery. It's a fairly routine procedure but pretty major and I'll be recovering for about six weeks. See y'all then."

Murray Cook reuniting with the Wiggles during the Concert For Bushfire Relief. Picture: Flavio Brancaleone



Cook, who was a founding member of The Wiggles, retired from the group in 2012 after more than a decade.

Earlier this year, Cook reunited with his original Wiggles bandmates Anthony Field, Greg Page and Jeff Fatt for a bushfire relief concert.

Page, 48, collapsed on stage and went into cardiac arrest at Castle Hill RSL and later underwent surgery for a coronary occlusion, a blockage of one of the major blood vessels to the heart.

Originally published as Former Wiggle recovering after heart surgery