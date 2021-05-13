Former teacher cleared of child sex abuse to walk free

Kenneth Ralph Ernst (right) has been found not guilty on all counts of sexually assaulting a teenager.

Former Maroochydore State High School deputy Kenneth Ralph Ernst has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage girl by a second jury.

Mr Ernst, 62, was found guilty and convicted in 2019 to 11 counts of sexually assaulting a teenage girl and ordered to serve three years in jail with parole eligibility after serving half.

He was accused of committing the sexual assault against a girl, who was not a student, when she was aged between 13 and 17 in the 1990s.

However, he successfully won an appeal in the Supreme Court of Queensland in July 2020, which set aside all guilty verdicts and ordered a retrial on each of the counts.

The Queensland Court of Appeal had found there had been a miscarriage of justice during the original trial when it was revealed the investigating officer interviewed a college friend of the victim but did not disclose the information she provided.

The woman's evidence that the victim had told her the relationship was a consensual "affair" and she had a history of making up allegations of sexual assault was capable of influencing the outcome of a trial, according to the judgment.

Mr Ernst went before a second jury in Maroochydore District Court on May 4.

A week and a half later, the jury ultimately found him not guilty on all counts.

His supporters and defence team, which included defence barrister Tony Glynn QC, were seen celebrating outside of the courtroom after the verdict was handed down.

The group were cheerful having heard Mr Ernst will be able to walk free without a conviction.

Mr Ernst had originally been charged for the alleged offences in 2017.