Unpaid Bobo seeks Sky Blue return

Bobo was a hero — but would Sydney still want him? (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

The prospects of former Sydney FC goalscorer Bobo returning to Australia have risen sharply after the former Golden Boot winner filed an application with FIFA to have his contract in Turkey annulled.

The Brazilian left Sydney last July and signed a two-year deal with Alanyaspor, but has filed a complaint with FIFA alleging that he has not been paid since late last year.

Bobo has not played since November and The Daily Telegraph has learned that he is now waiting for FIFA's player status committee to rule on his case, which could include declaring him a free agent.

FIFA could simply insist Alanyaspor pay him the wages he is owed and leave him a contracted player with the Turkish side, but it's believed Bobo has argued that his relationship with the club has broken down irretrievably.

There is an outside chance that FIFA could even rule him eligible to join another club outside the transfer window, on the basis that the non-payment of his salary effectively made him a free agent during the window - which in Australia closed several weeks ago.

The striker can't move clubs until his status is determined, and there is as yet no indication whether FIFA will rule in days, weeks or even months.

Nonetheless it's understood the 34-year-old remains keen on a return to Australia, less than a year after breaking the season scoring record and winning the A-League Golden Boot with 27 goals.

The Brazilian cleaned up in the A-League. (Don Arnold/Getty Images)

His family were well settled in Sydney before Alanyaspor offered him a lucrative two-year deal to return to Turkey, where he previously played for Besiktas and Kayserispor.

In December both Sydney FC and Adelaide looked at signing him, but the limited amount both had in the salary cap - plus Alanyaspor's intransigence - killed off any prospect of a deal then.

Sydney have maintained discreet communications with one of their most highly regarded former players, but would have to weigh up Bobo's age - he turns 35 next January - in considering whether to re-sign him next season.

The Sky Blues are likely to have both marquee spots free next year, with the final year of Milos Ninkovic's contract bringing him inside the salary cap, and Dutchman Siem De Jong almost certain to return to PSV Eindhoven when his loan from the Dutch giants expires at the end of the season.

The bulk of Sydney's senior players are under contract next season, with Josh Brillante and Alex Brosque the only significant exceptions, but Anthony Cacares, Danny De Silva and Reza Ghoochannejhad are currently only loan signings until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Western Sydney have confirmed that midfielder Jordan O'Doherty is out until at least next season with an ACL injury suffered on Sunday against Perth.

"This will spur me on to get back stronger than I've ever been before," said O'Doherty. "I'm absolutely gutted that I'm going to miss so much football but the road to recovery and hard work starts now.