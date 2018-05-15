Huegill’s wife ‘steals’ $2500 pants

Geoff Huegill and his wife Sara were charged with cocaine possession in 2014 and placed on good behaviour bonds. Picture: Caroline McCredie.

FORMER swimming champion Geoff Huegil's wife Sara has been arrested for allegedly stealing a pair of leather pants worth $2500 from a Byron Bay boutique.

The 24-year-old mother of two is accused of stealing the trousers from the Island Luxe store in Byron Bay, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Ms Huegill, a former publicist, will face Byron Bay local court in June.

In 2014, Sara and Geoff Huegill were caught snorting cocaine at Randwick races and charged with drug possession.

Sara is married to former swim champ, Geoff Huegill.

Police were patrolling the venue on a Saturday race day as part of their regular duties when they were called to a suite in the grandstand by a security guard.

The couple was found with a small quantity of white powder and were later both placed on a six-month good behaviour bond.