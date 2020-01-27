Former student returns to Ipswich school as principal

WHEN the first school bell of the year rings out at Ashwell State School tomorrow morning, the first day nerves will be like déjà vu for Dallas Schmidt.

The school’s new principal first set foot on the grounds as a Year 6 student and it is a place that holds a special place in her heart.

Arriving from Fernbrooke State School, the 30-year-old is excited by the opportunity to lead the rural school’s 63 students.

It was during her time at Ashwell State School when she decided to pursue a career in education and where she forged a passion for small schools.

She even got married on the school grounds.

“I’m finding there’s a few little sentimental things and noticing the changes in the school has been really special,” she said.

“When I arrived at school (on Friday morning) I walked in and I walked past the doorway to the office straight into what used to my classroom just out of complete habit.

“One of the cleaners here is a parent when I was a student here so she had a bit of a laugh at me because she knew exactly what I was doing without realising. I went to school with her son.”

Mrs Schmidt attended the school for two years and has worked at schools in Ipswich and in far north Queensland.

“I’m really hoping to maintain the community spirit that the school has,” she said.

“I’ve had times when I’ve been in bigger schools and I’ve always gravitated back towards a small school environment because I found that’s what I really enjoy and I’m really passionate about.

“So much has changed here.”

She was married to husband Chris in 2014 on the school grounds.

“The reception was held at a neighbour’s house across the road,” she said.

“It was all within walking distance and it was really beautiful.

“I’. really excited to be back in that small community environment and to get to know some of the local families again.”

Together they live in the same house Mrs Schmidt grew up in with their two daughters.